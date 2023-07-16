Home

UGC NET 2023 Result Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Expected Cut-Off, Steps to Check Scorecard

UGC NET 2023 Result Date: The UGC NET answer key has been released, the candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key on the official website till July 8.

UGC NET 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency is aiming to announce the final result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test examination by the second week of August. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the NTA aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. “UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” the UGC chairman tweeted.

Please note, NTA has not mentioned a specific date for the declaration of the NTA UGC NET Result 2023. The UGC NET result, once released will be available on the official website – The candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard on the official website using log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth.

At present, the UGC NET answer key has been released, the candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key on the official website till July 8. The testing agency will scrutinise the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and release the final answer key and result.

The examination was conducted in 83 subjects in two phases at various exam centres across the country. Around six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Result Date Updates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE NAME OF THE EXAMINATION University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test EXAM CONDUCTING BODY National Testing Agency(NTA) EXAM DATE June 13 to June 22 OFFICIAL WEBSITE –

– nta.ac.in LOGIN DETAILS REQUIRED TO CHECK UGC NET SCORECARD – roll number – date of birth. UGC NET PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY July 6, 2023 UGC NET PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY OBJECTION DATE 06 th July 2023 to 08 th July 2023 (upto 8.00 p.m) UGC NET FINAL ANSWER KEY, RESULT SOON DIRECT LINK

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Download?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the answer key.

Go to the official website . Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Result 2023,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2023: Expected Cut-Off

NAME OF THE SUBJECT CATEGORY Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off ENGLISH GENERAL 195(TENTATIVE) 200(TENTATIVE) ENGLISH EWS 190(TENTATIVE) 195(TENTATIVE) ENGLISH OBC 180(TENTATIVE) 190(TENTATIVE)

No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC NET June 2023 will be entertained. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( //), for the latest update.

