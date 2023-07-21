Top Recommended Stories

UGC NET 2023 Result by July 26 or 27: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

The candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard on the official website using log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth.

Updated: July 21, 2023 5:03 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UGC NET  2023 Result Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the final result for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test examination anytime soon. Earlier today, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the NTA aims to announce the results by July 26 or 27. “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change.,” the UGC chairman tweeted.

The UGC NET result, once released will be available on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard on the official website using log-in credentials – roll number, and date of birth. Presently, the UGC NET answer key has been released, the candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 8. The testing agency will scrutinise the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and release the final answer key and result.

The examination was conducted in 83 subjects in two phases at various exam centres across the country. Around six lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Result Date Updates 

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
NAME OF THE EXAMINATIONUniversity Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test
EXAM CONDUCTING BODYNational Testing Agency(NTA)
EXAM DATEJune 13 to June 22
OFFICIAL WEBSITE– ugcnet.nta.nic.in


nta.ac.in

LOGIN DETAILS REQUIRED TO CHECK UGC NET SCORECARDroll number

– date of birth.

UGC NET PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEYJuly 6, 2023
UGC NET PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY OBJECTION DATE06 th July 2023 to 08 th July 2023 (upto 8.00 p.m)
UGC NET FINAL ANSWER KEY, RESULTJuly 26 or July 27 DIRECT LINK to be active soon

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Download?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the answer key.

  1. Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Result 2023,” given below on the homepage.
  3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  4. Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2023: Expected Cut-Off

NAME OF THE SUBJECTCATEGORYAssistant Professor Cut-OffJRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
ENGLISHGENERAL195(TENTATIVE)200(TENTATIVE)
ENGLISHEWS190(TENTATIVE)195(TENTATIVE)
ENGLISHOBC180(TENTATIVE)190(TENTATIVE)

No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC NET June 2023 will be entertained. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

