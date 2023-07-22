Home

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; NTA Marking Scheme, Result Date, Seat reservation

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key For June Cycle Expected This Week. Here's How To Check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) by July 27. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that NTA aims to announce the results by July 26 or 27. The NTA UGC NET official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in will host the UGC NET result and scorecard. Around 6 lakh aspirants have appeared for the examination. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The administering body, NTA, has already released the UGC NET provisional answer keys of all the sets of question papers of UGC NET and OMR sheets of the candidates. Please note, along with the scorecard, NTA will release the final answer key.

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

As per the UGC NET marking scheme, students will be awarded two marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit. If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most nearest option as correct answer.

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key: Reservation Policy For Seats

Reservation Policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, the reservation of seats shall be as follows:

15% of the seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. 7.5% of seats Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. 27% of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidatesas per the Central List 10% of the seats for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) candidates. 05% of the seats in the above mentioned categories for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more disability.

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET June 2023 in 83 subjects in 02 phases panning over 09 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 13th June 2023 to 17th June 2023, and Phase II was conducted from 19th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023.

The registration process for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for the December cycle will begin soon. The application form will be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

