UGC NET 2023 Result Update: NTA Likely To Release Results By This Date on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Key Details Here

This year, 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC Net exams. The exam was conducted in 5 phases in a span of 16 days at 663 centres and 186 cities.

UGC NET Admit Card: As per the earlier schedule, the UGC NET phase 5 exam will be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subject

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the UGC-NET results soon. The agency is expected to announce the results by mid-April. However, the candidates must note that the NTA officials have not declared any formal date for the announcement of the UGC-NET results. Soon after the formal announcement of the UGC-NET results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023: Key Details

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 exam in five phases

The examination panned over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates.

Phase-I was conducted from February 21 to 24, 2023

Phase-II was conducted from February 28, March 01 and March 02, 2023

Phase-III was held from March 03 to 06, 2023

Phase-IV was conducted on March 11 and 12, 2023

Phase-V was conducted from March 13 to 16, 2023.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Here’s how to download UGC Net results:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link UGC Net results on the homepage

Candidates need to enter their creditials to login

Click on submit and your results will appear on screen.

Download it for future reference

To recall, on March 23, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website. Not just this, the board had also opened challenge the provisional answer key for ₹200 for each question challenged.

As per the official notification, Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.