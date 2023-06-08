Home

Education

UGC NET 2023 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Out; Exam City Slip Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Schedule PDF: As per the official notification, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule PDF: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) today, June 8, 2023. As per the official notification, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I examination will be conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode only. Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2023 subject-wise exam schedule by visiting the official website —

The notification regarding advance city intimation of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in, in due course. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET)June 2023 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET 2023 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule PDF – Direct Link

UGC NET 2023 Subject-Wise Exam Schedule: Check Exam Date, Shift Here

Date of Examination Subject Shift 13.06. 2023 Commerce Shift 1 13.06. 2023 Physical Education Shift 1 13.06. 2023 Commerce Shift 2 13.06. 2023 Library and Information Science Shift 2 14.06.2023 English Shift 1 14.06.2023 Home Science Shift 1 14.06.2023 English Shift 2 14.06.2023 Sanskrit Shift 2 15.06.2023 Political Science Shift 1 15.06.2023 Psychology Shift 1 15.06.2023 Environmental Sciences Shift 2 15.06.2023 Political Science Shift 2 16.06.2023 History Shift 1 16.06.2023 Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing

Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel

Mgt./Financial Mgt./Co-operative Management) Shift 1 16.06.2023 History Shift 2 16.06.2023 Law Shift 2 17.06.2023 Computer Science and Applications Shift 1 17.06.2023 Hindi Shift 1 17.06.2023 Hindi Shift 2 17.06.2023 Sociology Shift 2

NTA is facilitating to all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases.

How to Download UGC NET Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website — . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Exam City Slip).” Enter your details such as — your application number, password, and security pin. Your UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates. Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

