UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: NTA NET December provisional answer key, response sheet, question paper soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; here’s how to check

UGC NET 2025 Answer Key: NTA NET December provisional answer key, response sheet, question paper soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; heres how to check

NTA will release the provisional answer key for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on its official website — https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the UGC-NET December 2025 Examination on January 7, 2026. This year, the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility

Test December 2025 Examination was held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country on December 31, 2025, January 2, 2026, January 3, 2026, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026.

Following the competitive exams, NTA will release the provisional answer key for the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on its official website — https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. To download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key pdf for all the sets, aspirants must enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

“The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.

NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made,” NTA, in an official information bulletin, said. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

UGC NET 2025: NTA UGC NET Answer key soon; How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click ‘Display of Answer Key(s) of UGC – NET Examination. Log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth. Enter the security pin as displayed and submit. Your UGC NET Answer Key will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to

answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET December 2025 will be entertained. The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the

NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to declaration of result

