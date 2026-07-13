UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: How to check NTA NET Subject-wise Provisional answer key when released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide here

Candidates can access the UGC NET Answer key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: How to check NTA NET Provisional answer key when released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide here(Photo Credit: Representational)

UGC NET 2026 Result news: The NTA will publish the UGC NET Answer Key on its official website. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ , ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Currently, the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key for 87 subjects is awaited. NTA has not published any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key. NTA will release the UGC NET provisional Answer key, the attempted recorded responses by the candidates and the question paper. Once declared, candidates can access the UGC NET Answer key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Candidates need to enter their application number, password, and CAPTCHA code to access the UGC NET provisional Answer key. “Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act,” NTA stated.

How to check UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key” link.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth/Password, and the Security Pin (Captcha).

Click on the Submit/Login button.

The UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key, along with your recorded response sheet and question paper, will appear on the screen.

Compare your responses with the provisional answer key to estimate your score.

Download the answer key PDF and response sheet for future reference.

If you find any discrepancy, click on the “Challenge Answer Key” link, select the question(s), upload supporting documents, pay the prescribed objection fee, and submit your challenge within the specified deadline.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the

country on 22 June 2026, 23 June 2026, 24 June 2026, 25 June 2026, 29 June 2026 & 30 June 2026.

Normalization procedure