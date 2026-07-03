UGC NET 2026 Answer Key news: How to check NTA NET provisional key when released? Step-by-Step guide

Candidates can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, once released, at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key news: How to check NTA NET provisional key when released? Step-by-Step guide

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key on its official website. Along with the provisional key, NTA will publish the response sheet and UGC NET question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA’s website. Candidates can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, once released, at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30, 2026.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key news: how much to pay as processing fee?

The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Non-Refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

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The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click ‘Display of Answer Key(s) of UGC – NET Examination.

Log in with your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Enter the security pin as displayed and submit.

Your UGC NET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ , ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

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Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship and/ or Admission to Ph.D only depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Part-I and Part-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.