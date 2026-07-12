UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: NTA NET Provisional answer key awaited for 87 subjects; How to check response sheet when released

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key, response sheet is awaited; check details here.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: NTA NET Provisional answer key awaited for 87 subjects; How to check response sheet when released(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

UGC NET 2026 Result news: The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key for 87 subjects is awaited. Currently, NTA has not published any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key. Along with the UGC NET provisional Answer key, NTA will release the attempted recorded responses by the candidates and the question paper. Once declared, candidates can access the UGC NET Answer key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates need to enter their application number, password, and CAPTCHA code to access the UGC NET provisional Answer key. “Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act,” NTA stated.

Record of UGC-NET June 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days

The record of UGC-NET June 2026 will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result. Initially, NTA will release the UGC NET answer key. Later, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key within the stipulated time. The candidate needs to raise objections or challenges if they are not satisfied with the published answer key.

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UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Objection fee

The candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

NTA, in its information bulletin, said, “The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.”

How to download UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key.” The link will be available on the ‘Candidate’s activity’ section.

Click on the link and the PDF document will open. Or click on the link and enter the required login details, such as application number and date of birth/ security pin.

Once done, save the UGC NET provisional answer key as a PDF.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged

How to download the UGC NET Response Sheet?