UGC NET 2026 Answer Key news: NTA NET Subject-wise answer key, response sheet awaited; marking scheme, how to check

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key, response sheet is awaited. Check marking scheme and the step-by-step guide to access the provisional key.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged(Photo Credit: AI generated by Chatgpt)

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key latest news: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key on its official website. Along with the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, NTA will publish the UGC NET Question Paper and recorded responses by the candidates. Currently, NTA has not published any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key.

Official Website to check UGC NET Answer Key?

Once announced, candidates can access the UGC NET Answer key download link at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates need to enter their application number, password, and CAPTCHA code to access the UGC NET provisional Answer key. “Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for the future. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act,” NTA stated.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak row: Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure Chemistry questions, 111 questions matched NTA master set, says CBI

How are marks awarded for the right answer? Check marking scheme

Speaking about the UGC NET marking scheme, to answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in following manner:

a) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Two marks (+2) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

b) If all options are found to be correct, then Two marks (+2) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

c) If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key news: How to check NTA NEET answer key when released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-step guide; What’s next?