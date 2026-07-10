UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged

UGC NET 2026 Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited. Check details and step-by-step guide on how to access the answer key once released.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key News: Provisional answer key, response sheet awaited; check passing marks, objection fee per answer challenged(Photo Credit: AI generated by Chatgpt)

UGC NET 2026 Result news: The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key download link will be released on its official website. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is responsible for conducting the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. At present, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key.

What is the objection fee for challenging the UGC NET 2026 answer key?

NTA will display the UGC NET answer key, UGC NET candidates’ recorded responses, and the question paper attempted by the candidates. Then candidates can view their UGC NET answer key by entering their login credentials. It is to be noted that the published answer key will be provisional in nature. Candidates can challenge the UGC NET provisional answer key by paying Rs 200 per answer key challenged as a processing fee. This fee will be non-refundable.

Also Read: UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released

How can candidates challenge the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key?

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be

displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained. No copy of the response sheet will be provided by NTA after the declaration of results under the RTI Act.

How to download UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Answer Key.” The link will be available on the ‘Candidate’s activity’ section.

Click on the link and the PDF document will open. Or click on the link and enter the required login details, such as application number and date of birth/ security pin.

Once done, save the UGC NET provisional answer key PDF.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

What are the passing marks?

The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination. In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD/PwBD and Third gender).

What should candidates know before the UGC NET 2026 answer key objection window opens?

There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. The result of UGC-NET June 2026 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his/her behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Result by July 20, NTA extends fee refund process by this date; Re-exam OMR sheet, final answer key, scorecard awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30. Candidates are advised to regularly

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.