UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key download link for 87 subjects this week; step-by-step guide

The UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key for 87 subjects is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this week.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 download link awaited; Know how results are prepared, normalization method(File)

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key on its website. Along with the answer key, NTA will publish the Question Paper and the attempted recorded responses by the candidates. To access the NTA UGC NET provisional key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth/ security pin.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. According to a notice published on August 10, NTA stated that the provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.

Candidates can access the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as processing fee. Non-Refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained. There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. NTA NET Provisional key download link for 87 subjects will be released this week.

How to Access UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination can check the provisional answer key, once released, through the official NTA UGC NET website.

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link mentioning “UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key”, “Provisional Answer Key” or a similar answer-key-related notification.

Click on the relevant link to open the UGC NET answer key login page.

Enter the required login credentials, such as your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password, as mentioned on the official portal.

Enter the security code or captcha, if prompted, and click on the Submit/Login button.

Once logged in, the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key and recorded responses will appear on the screen.

Carefully check the question paper, your recorded response and the corresponding answer provided in the provisional answer key.

Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable score based on the marking scheme prescribed for the UGC NET examination.

Download the answer key and recorded response sheet and save them on your device for future reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can raise objections during the answer key challenge window, if opened by NTA. To submit an objection, candidates will have to log in through the official portal, select the question they wish to challenge and provide the required supporting information or documents.

Pay the prescribed answer-key challenge fee, if applicable, and submit the objection before the deadline mentioned in the official notification.

After the objection window closes, NTA will examine the challenges received and release the final answer key based on its review. The final answer key will be used for the preparation of the UGC NET result.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA UGC NET website for the answer key release date, objection window, fee details and other important updates.