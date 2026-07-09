UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, recorded responses awaited. Know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The testing agency will release the UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key on its website. Along with the answer key, NTA will publish the Question Paper and the attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of the result. To access the NTA UGC NET provisional key, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number and date of birth/ security pin.

What is the objection fee that the students must pay as a processing fee?

The exact date shall be displayed on the NTA’s website for the same after the commencement of the examination. The Candidates will be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged as a processing fee. Non-refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

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The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

When was the UGC NET exam held?

The result will be compled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained. The University Grants Commission (UGC) – NET June 2026 examination was held at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 2026, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30, 2026.

Currently, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Provisional answer key. Candidates are advised not to believe in fake rumours and stay tuned to the official website. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the UGC NET Answer Key. Follow the steps given below.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Provisional Answer Key.”

Enter the login details, such as application number and date of birth/security PIN.

Your UGC NET Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for screen use.

Step I: The number of candidates to be qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in NET (in both the papers) on the basis of their Master’s Degree or equivalent examination.

Step II: The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

Step III: In order to be considered, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) / General- EWS category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD/PwBD and Third gender).

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Step IV: The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology illustrated below:

Candidates are advised to regularly https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.