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UGC NET 2026 Provisional answer key download link for 87 subjects tomorrow; step-by-step guide

Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2026 by visiting the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 15, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
UGC NET 2026 Provisional answer key download link for 87 subjects tomorrow; step-by-step guide
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 tomorrow, August 16, 2026. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2026 by visiting the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Taking to X, NTA said, “The provisional answer keys for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on 16 August 2026 on NTA’s website. Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ , ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, look for the link titled “UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key” or “Challenge regarding Answer Key.”
  • Click on the answer-key link.
  • You will be redirected to the candidate login page.
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
  • Enter the security pin/captcha displayed on the screen.
  • Click on Submit/Login.
  • Your UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key along with the question paper and recorded responses will appear on the screen.
  • Check the answers against the responses you marked during the examination.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout or save a copy for future reference.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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