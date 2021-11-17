UGC NET Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC Net 2021 admit card for Day 3, and 4 exams on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET Exam 2021 can download their admit cards by visiting the same.Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Apply For TGT, Other Posts at ssschittorgarh.com | Details Here

The exam will be held on Nov 22, 2021, and Nov 23, 2021. The exams for the subjects that will be conducted on Day 3 are Political Science, Santali, Yoga, Women Studies, and Public Administration. Meanwhile, the exams for the subjects that will be conducted on Day 4 are Economics, Marathi, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, and Punjabi.

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps for downloading the admit cards.

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of NTA UGC-NET which is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.”

Or you can directly click on the link given here: Click Here

A new window will open.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and then click Submit.

Your UGC NET Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

On the exam day, candidates must carry admit card along with a self-declaration form to the examination hall. Candidates can carry a simple transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. A Diabetic student can carry sugar tablets, fruits, etc to the exam centre.

The examination will be held on November 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2021 across the country. Note, for more details, a candidate must keep a track of the official site of NTA UGC.