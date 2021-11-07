UGC NET Exam 2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will release the admit card for National Eligibility Test or NET 2021 today on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NET exams are scheduled to be held from November 20-December 5, as per the official notification. Last and this year, due to COVID-19, the exams that were to be held on December 2020 and June 2021 got delayed and will be conducted jointly in November 2021.Also Read - UGC NET 2021 Admit Card EXPECTED Soon at nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Download

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will not be given entry into the examination hall without their admit card since it contains all the important information such as exam date, shift and exam center. Candidates are advised to keep their application number, date of birth handy while downloading the admit card.

The exam will be conducted online and there will be no negative marking. The exam will be conducted for 2 papers – Paper I will be of 50 marks and will have 100 questions and Paper 2 will have 100 questions and it will be of 200 marks.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Admit Card link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

Admit card will appear on the screen, download it.

Take a printout of the admit card and keep it with you.

If candidates have any doubts regarding the exam centre or admit card, they can contact the NTA Help Desk-011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarifications.