UGC NET Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET 2021 on the official websites — nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the NET Exam 2021 can download their admit cards by visiting the same. According to a notification on the official website, admit cards for only exams to be held on 20th and 21st November have been released. For other exams, admit cards will be made available soon, it said.

The exams are scheduled to be held from October 17 onwards. The NTA is going to hold the two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, in one go in order to regularize the exam cycle that has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the NTA UGC-NET website – ugcnet.nic.in

Click on the admit card link for downloading, which will be activated soon.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Download the UGC NET 2021 Admit Card and take a print out.

The exams were scheduled to be held from October 6, however, the NTA announced postponement of the exam on October 1. “Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 6th and 7th October 2021,” the NTA had said.

On the exam day, candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form. Candidates can carry a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. Diabetic students can carry sugar tablets, fruits, etc to the exam centre.