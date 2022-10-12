UGC NET Admit Card 2022 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV examination. The admit card has been issued for the examination scheduled to be held on October 14. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download the UGC NET Hall Ticket 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Deets Inside

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UGC NET PHASE 4 ADMIT CARD 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET PHASE 4 ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download UGC NET Phase 4 Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.