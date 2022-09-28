UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase III examination today, September 28, 2022. It is to be noted that the hall ticket has been released for the examination scheduled to be held on September 30. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. One can download the hall ticket from the said website using his/her application number and date of birth.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today upneet.gov.in. Steps to Register HERE

"Admit Cards for Candidates whose examination is scheduled for 1st October 2022, will be released soon. The Admit Cards for the Candidates whose examination is scheduled from 8 -14 October 2022, will be released well before the examination," NTA in an official statement said.

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UGC NET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Your UGC NET Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Finding difficulty in downloading the Admit Cards? Check Here

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Cards, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.