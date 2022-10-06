UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on 8 and 10 October for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-IV. The candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Advance City Intimation Slip Released For Oct 8 Exam; Know How to Download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates must note that the UGC NET examination will be conducted on October 8 for the Computer Science and Applications paper, and in the second shift for Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Economics, and Business Economics. However, both shifts of the History paper will be held on October 10.

The candidates who want to access the UGC NET admit card have to use their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Notably, the NTA is holding the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor vacancies. The UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

After downloading the UGC NET Admit card, the candidates should remember to carry their admit card to the exam centre otherwise, nobody will be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the hall tickets.

How To Download UGC Net Admit Card