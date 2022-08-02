UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 exam. As per several media reports, UGC NET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released on Friday, August 05. Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 Released at ssc.nic.in; Raise Objections Till August 07

This year, the UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 1 examination was held on July 09, 11, and 12. The Phase 2 exams will be held on August 12, 13, and 14, 2022

How to Download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, "Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)," available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for phase two and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website https://www.nta.ac.in/ or

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates about the examination.