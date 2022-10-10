UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022(Merged Cycles)-Phase IV examination, today October 10, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the admit card has been released for the examination scheduled to be held on October 13, 2022.Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Posts at ceeri.res.in. Check Salary Here

To download the UGC NET Hall Ticket 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE UGC NET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior ResearchFellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UNABLE TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET 2022 ADMIT CARD? FOLLOW THESE STEPS

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.