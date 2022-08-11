UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 exam on September 16, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by logging into the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the phase 2 examination which was scheduled to be held on August 12, 13, and 14, will now be held between September 20 to 30, 2022.Also Read - Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Female Candidates to Begin From Nov 1. Read Here

"Phase II was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. Now in order to conduct the test of the rest papers together in one phase, the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," NTA in an official notification said.

The registered candidate can check the exam date, time, and other details here.

Official Website to Download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Check NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date

NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date: Between September 20 to 30, 2022.

5- Easy Steps to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, “Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) ),” available at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option. Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the UGC NET hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

"The City of Examination Centre shall be displayed on 11 September 2022. Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022," reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.