UGC NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the admit card for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase-II Examination on September 16, 2022. The UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip will be activated on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET city intimation slip 2022 by using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Dates

UGC NET Exam City Slip Release Date: September 13

UGC NET Admit Card Release Date: September 16

UGC NET Exam Date: September 20 and 30 September 2022

How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022

Once released, candidates can download the UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip following the steps given below-

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. Next, click the “Submit” button. Your UGC NET Phase 2 exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 2 examination between September 20 and 30 September 2022, for 64 subjects. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Exam From August 12

NOTE: For any clarifications or queries, candidates may contact NTA UGC NET Helpline Number: +91-11-40759000 and also can write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.