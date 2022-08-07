UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 exam any time soon. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the exam date, time, and other details here.Also Read - Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: Register For 112 Posts at ncs.gov.in; 10th Pass Eligible

NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Date

According to the earlier notification, the UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 1 examination was conducted on July 09, 11, and 12. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 exams are scheduled to be held on August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

Official Website to Download NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Exam: Check Time, Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM.

Below are the 5-easy steps to download UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022.

How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) ),” available at the bottom of the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click on the submit option. Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the UGC NET hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination.