UGC NET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets Expected Shortly; Date, Time, Link

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination anytime soon. The admit card will be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC NET December 2023, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. The candidate has to download the admit card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given Centre on the date, shift, time, and discipline as indicated in his/her admit card. Registered candidates can download the UGC NET Admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA at: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; and nta.ac.in. The testing agency will conduct the examination on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and December 14 for 83 subjects. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET Admit Card, official website, hall tickets, and other details here.

