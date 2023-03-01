Home

Education

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 3 Out NOW on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 3 Out NOW on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps To Download

The NTA released the UGC NET City Slip 2023 for Phase 3 yesterday and admit card today, March 1, 2023.

(Representational Image)

New Delhi: The UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 3 Exam has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA on March 1, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the agency i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam for phase 3 will commence from March 3, 2023 and will conclude on March 6, 2023. The exam city slip was released yesterday, February 28, 2023

As per the notice, the NTA has issued the admit card for phase 3 today and the link for downloading the hall ticket has been made available on the official website.

You may like to read

“The NTA is now releasing the Admit cards of UGC NET December 2022-Phase-III in above mentioned subjects. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.” reads the official notification

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 3:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link for phase 3

Enter your application number and date of birth

The admit card link will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout

The NTA released the UGC NET City Slip 2023 for Phase 3 yesterday and admit card today, March 1, 2023. UGC NET 2023 Exam for December Session is currently going on.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.