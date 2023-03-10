Home

UGC NET Admit Card For Phase 5 Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check Exam Schedule Here

The aspirants can download UGC NET Admit Card by using their application number and date of birth. The NTA has asked the students to go through the instructions carefully after downloading it.

UGC NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the UGC NET Admit Card for the fifth phase of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022. The aspirants now can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the earlier schedule, the UGC NET phase 5 exam will be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subjects: Odia, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Education, Psychology, Social Work and Sanskrit.

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, s/he can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website,i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.