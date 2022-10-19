UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) for Phase I, II, and III examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2022 Answer Key by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, password/date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022?
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022, Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the sign-in option.
- Your UGC NET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: CHECK DATES TO RAISE OBJECTIONS
- Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 18-20 October 2022 (upto 05:00 P.M.)
- Last date for Payment: 20 October 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.)
UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS?
Candidates can raise objections if any, against the answer key till October 20. The payment of the processing fee can be made through a Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to October 20, 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium. “The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be
accepted after 20 October 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)," reads the official notification.
UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO RAISE OBJECTIONS
Also Read - Delhi University Centenary Chance Exam For College Dropouts Begins Today. Deets Inside
- Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022, Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.”
- Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.
- Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order.
- The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.
- After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.
- You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.
- After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges. Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.