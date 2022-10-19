UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) for Phase I, II, and III examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the UGC NET 2022 Answer Key by visiting the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, password/date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Declared at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UGC NET Dec 2021 and June 2022, Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the sign-in option.

Your UGC NET Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022

UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: CHECK DATES TO RAISE OBJECTIONS

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 18-20 October 2022 (upto 05:00 P.M.)

Last date for Payment: 20 October 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.)

UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: HOW TO RAISE OBJECTIONS?

Candidates can raise objections if any, against the answer key till October 20. The payment of the processing fee can be made through a Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to October 20, 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium. “The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be

accepted after 20 October 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.),” reads the official notification. Also Read - Haryana NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Out, Final Allotment On This Date

UGC NET ANSWER KEY 2022: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO RAISE OBJECTIONS