Home

Education

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Today; Check Steps Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Today; Check Steps Here

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022: Candidates can download and raise objections on the NTA UGC NET December answer key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 out.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle today, March 25, 2023. Candidates can download and raise objections on the NTA UGC NET December answer key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the UGC NET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

Once the grievances received from the students are verified, NTA will publish the final answer key and result. “Nochallenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link that reads, “Answer Key Challenge.” Enter the login credentials. You can log in either through the application number and password or the application number and date of birth. Now click on the submit option. Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answerkeys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given inthe next four columns by clicking the check box. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on‘Modify your Claims’. After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges. Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successfulpayment of requisite fee. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case of any difficulty, please feel free to contact on 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.