UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA To Release Response Sheets Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2022 anytime soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Updated: March 23, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UGC NET December Answer Key 2022 to release soon.

NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2022 Answer Key for the December cycle will be released anytime soon. Along with the answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the response sheets on the website – https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, the candidates can download it using the application number, and password. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The examination was conducted in five phases. Follow this live blog for the most up-to-date information on the UGC NET answer key, results, and more.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: What is Query Redressal System?

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system developed by NTA. QRS is the platform based on web technology which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET December 2022 Examination with (24×7) facility for speedy redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking of result

    There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: What is Normalization procedure?

    For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: The NTA will display the Question Paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, prior to declaration of result.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Check Marking Scheme Here

    1. Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

    2. For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

    3. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

    4. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
    5. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option

  • 4:18 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: When Will NTA Release Result?

    The UGC NET December 2022 results will be declared after considering any objections on the answer keys.

  • 4:11 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Check Important Dates

    Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys on the Website for inviting challenge(s) from Interested candidates: To be announced later on the website


    Declaration of Result on NTA website    : To be announced later on the website


    Website:     http://www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • 4:06 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Fees to Raise Objections Against UGC NET 2022 Answer Key

    As per the information bulletin, the candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

  • 4:06 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Any Official Website to Check Answer Key?

    Once the answer key is out, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December Answer key by visiting the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: When Was NTA UGC NET December 2022 Examination held?

    This year, NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023.

Published Date: March 23, 2023 4:03 PM IST

Updated Date: March 23, 2023 4:10 PM IST

