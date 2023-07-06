Home

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Download Link: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test examination today, July 6, 2023. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website – . The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge. The payment of the processing fee may be made through (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till July 8, 2023 (up to 11.50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections Online?

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC – NET June 2023 in 83 subjects in two phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Check step by step guide on how to raise objections against answer key.

Go to the official website . Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit. Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’ After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges. Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee. Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs.200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

UGC NET Result 2023: Release Date And Time

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates.

