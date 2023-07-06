Home

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key For June Cycle Expected This Week. Here's How To Check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency will publish the provisional answer key for the June 2023 cycle of the National Eligibility Test examination or NET today, July 6, 2023. The NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on and . The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key pdf. The final provisional answer sheet will be released after resolving the candidates’ grievances. This year, the competitive examination was conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the UGC NET Answer Key download link, UGC NET exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

