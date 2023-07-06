Top Recommended Stories

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA June Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Shortly, Direct Link

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in.

Updated: July 6, 2023 9:19 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key For June Cycle Expected This Week. Here's How To Check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency will publish the provisional answer key for the June 2023 cycle of the National Eligibility Test examination or NET today, July 6, 2023. The NTA will release the UGC NET Answer Key 2023 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key pdf. The final provisional answer sheet will be released after resolving the candidates’ grievances. This year, the competitive examination was conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the UGC NET Answer Key download link, UGC NET exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:17 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Date And Time

    NTA UGC NET Provisional answer key 2023: ByJuly 6


    Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional AnswerKeys on the Website for inviting challenge(s) from Interested candidates:     To be announced later on website

    Declaration of Result on NTA website: To be announced later on website

    Website(s): http://www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • 9:14 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: Login Details Required to Check Provisional Key Online?

    The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to download the answer key pdf.
  • 9:13 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: How to Check Provisional Key Online?

    Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. The answer key pdf will be available in the candidate’s activity.

    Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth. Click on submit option.

    Your UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference

  • 9:12 AM IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA UGC NET June Provisional Key Release Date And Time



    The National Testing Agency will publish the provisional answer key for the June 2023 cycle of the National Eligibility Test examination or NET today, July 6, 2023.

