Home

Education

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); how to check scores; objection window closes

live

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE: NTA UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(soon); how to check scores; objection window closes

UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: Candidates can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

UGC NET Result, Final Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Result on its official website. Along with the result, NTA will publish the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Candidates can access the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the December session was released on January 14.

The last date to submit objections, if any, against the answer key was January 17, 2026. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

It is to be noted that the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was held on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Award of Junior Research Fellowship’ , ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘Admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.

Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on the UGC NET Answer Key.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.