UGC NET Answer Key 2025: NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; step-by-step guide to check; objection fee, key details here

live

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The UGC NET Provisional Answer Key will be released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the UGC NET Answer Key on its official website. It is to be noted that the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test December 2025 Examination was held on December 31, 2025, January 2, January 3, January 5, January 6, and January 7, 2026. The examination will be held for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across the country.

The UGC NET Answer Key will be released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, a registered candidate must enter his or her application number, date of birth, and security pin. At present, the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key release date and time have not been published. Usually, the answer key is released within 14 days after the examination has been successfully concluded. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UGC NET Answer Key.

