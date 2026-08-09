UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Delay: Aspirants to protest outside NTA office on August 11 If provisional key not released by August 10

The students allege that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay.

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'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

UGC NET Answer Key news: A section of UGC NET aspirants has announced plans to gather outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on August 11 if the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 is not released by August 10, 2026. The students allege that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. They argued that the uncertainty is affecting their ability to apply for jobs and PhD admissions.

When will the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 be released?

Taking to X, an aspirant wrote, “11 AUGUST — NTA OFFICE. BE READY. If NTA fails to release the UGC NET Answer Key by 10 August, students will gather at the NTA office on 11 August to demand accountability. 7 lakh+ aspirants are waiting. Our careers are waiting. Our opportunities are waiting. We cannot apply for jobs and PhD admissions indefinitely while NTA keeps delaying the process. Release the Answer Key by 10 August. Otherwise, see you at the NTA office on 11 August.”

11 AUGUST — NTA OFFICE. BE READY. If NTA fails to release the UGC NET Answer Key by 10 August, students will gather at the NTA office on 11 August to demand accountability. 7 lakh+ aspirants are waiting. Our careers are waiting. Our opportunities are waiting. We cannot… — Keshav Indian (@Keshavjaihind) August 8, 2026

Another aspirant wrote,”40 DAYS. NO ANSWER KEY. NO ACCOUNTABILITY. 7 lakh+ UGC NET students are waiting while Assistant Professor vacancies and PhD deadlines are slipping away. We cannot even apply without our NET Result. NTA, this is our career, not your pending file. 10 AUGUST — RELEASE THE ANSWER KEY. If the Answer Key is released by 10 August, there will be no reason for us to protest. If it isn’t, 11 AUGUST — STUDENTS AT THE NTA OFFICE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

40 DAYS. NO ANSWER KEY. NO ACCOUNTABILITY. 7 lakh+ UGC NET students are waiting while Assistant Professor vacancies and PhD deadlines are slipping away. We cannot even apply without our NET Result. NTA, this is our career, not your pending file. 10 AUGUST — RELEASE THE ANSWER… — Keshav Indian (@Keshavjaihind) August 8, 2026

Echoing similar concerns, a user wrote, Why Are u delaying the UGC NET results? Thousands of students have to applied for Phd admission and Assistant Professor positions. The last date is also coming out. If you all are going to cancel UGC NET June 2026 exam, inform us ??? Say something. Can’t you all even write 2 lines for this exam. One tweet. One timeline. That’s literally all we’re asking for.”

Why Are u delaying the UGC NET results? Thousands of students have to applied for Phd admission and Assistant Professor positions. The last date is also coming out. If you all are going to cancel UGC NET June 2026 exam, inform us ??? Say something. Can’t you all even write 2… — Oxygen (@Oxygen18_) August 8, 2026

Candidates are still awaiting an official announcement from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the result date and time. As of August 9, the examination authority has not provided any confirmed schedule for the declaration of results. “Dear @abhish18 @NTA_Exams, it is not merely my hope but my complete faith that the UGC Net Answer Key will be released before the dam of patience of millions of students breaks. For the past one month, the youth have been sitting in anticipation of you. A deep anger is continuously spreading among the students regarding your approach,” another aspirant wrote.

प्रिय @abhish18 @NTA_Exams आप से आशा ही नहीं अपितु पूर्ण विश्वास है कि लाखों छात्र-छात्राओं का सब्र का बांध टूटने से पूर्व ही UGC Net Answer Key जारी की जाएगी। विगत एक महीने से युवा आपसे उम्मीद लगाए बैठें है। छात्र-छात्राओं में लगातार आप की शैली के प्रति गहरा आक्रोश व्याप्त है। — Animesh Shukla (@animeshau) August 8, 2026

> UGC NET June 2026 answer keys still not released.

> Last exam held on 5 th july

> Why this silence? Students deserve transparency.

> NTA must be answerable. #UGCNET #NTA

>

> @ugc_india @EduMinOfIndia @NTA_Exams — Iha Jha (@IhaJha48692) August 9, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on 22 June, 23 June, 24 June, 25 June, 29 June, 30 June, and July 5,2026. It has been 35 days since the UGC NET June 2026 examination concluded on July 5, with candidates still awaiting the provisional answer key and result.

“More than a month has passed since today, but neither has the Answer Key been released nor has any clear information been provided by NTA. I am confused regarding the process,” added another user.

मैंने UGC NET JRF की परीक्षा दी थी। आज एक महीने से अधिक समय बीत चुका है, लेकिन अभी तक न Answer Key जारी हुई है और न ही NTA की ओर से कोई स्पष्ट सूचना दी गई है। प्रक्रिया को लेकर मैं असमंजस में हूँ@NTA_Exams से अनुरोध है कि जल्द से जल्द Answer Key जारी कर स्थिति स्पष्ट करे। pic.twitter.com/ttJb2rHW7Y — Saniya Mirza (@saniyamirza989) August 8, 2026

The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 can be downloaded from the official NTA website, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, once it is released.

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026