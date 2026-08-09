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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Delay: Aspirants to protest outside NTA office on August 11 If provisional key not released by August 10

The students allege that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 9, 2026, 9:45 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Delay: Aspirants to protest outside NTA office on August 11 If provisional key not released by August 10
'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

UGC NET Answer Key news: A section of UGC NET aspirants has announced plans to gather outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on August 11 if the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 is not released by August 10, 2026. The students allege that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. They argued that the uncertainty is affecting their ability to apply for jobs and PhD admissions.

When will the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 be released?

Taking to X, an aspirant wrote, “11 AUGUST — NTA OFFICE. BE READY. If NTA fails to release the UGC NET Answer Key by 10 August, students will gather at the NTA office on 11 August to demand accountability. 7 lakh+ aspirants are waiting. Our careers are waiting. Our opportunities are waiting. We cannot apply for jobs and PhD admissions indefinitely while NTA keeps delaying the process. Release the Answer Key by 10 August. Otherwise, see you at the NTA office on 11 August.”

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Another aspirant wrote,”40 DAYS. NO ANSWER KEY. NO ACCOUNTABILITY. 7 lakh+ UGC NET students are waiting while Assistant Professor vacancies and PhD deadlines are slipping away. We cannot even apply without our NET Result. NTA, this is our career, not your pending file. 10 AUGUST — RELEASE THE ANSWER KEY. If the Answer Key is released by 10 August, there will be no reason for us to protest. If it isn’t, 11 AUGUST — STUDENTS AT THE NTA OFFICE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

Echoing similar concerns, a user wrote, Why Are u delaying the UGC NET results? Thousands of students have to applied for Phd admission and Assistant Professor positions. The last date is also coming out. If you all are going to cancel UGC NET June 2026 exam, inform us ??? Say something. Can’t you all even write 2 lines for this exam. One tweet. One timeline. That’s literally all we’re asking for.”

Candidates are still awaiting an official announcement from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the result date and time. As of August 9, the examination authority has not provided any confirmed schedule for the declaration of results. “Dear @abhish18 @NTA_Exams, it is not merely my hope but my complete faith that the UGC Net Answer Key will be released before the dam of patience of millions of students breaks. For the past one month, the youth have been sitting in anticipation of you. A deep anger is continuously spreading among the students regarding your approach,” another aspirant wrote.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on 22 June, 23 June, 24 June, 25 June, 29 June, 30 June, and July 5,2026. It has been 35 days since the UGC NET June 2026 examination concluded on July 5, with candidates still awaiting the provisional answer key and result.

“More than a month has passed since today, but neither has the Answer Key been released nor has any clear information been provided by NTA. I am confused regarding the process,” added another user.

The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 can be downloaded from the official NTA website, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, once it is released.

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, look for the “UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key” link.
  3. Click on the answer key link once it is activated.
  4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  5. Submit the login details.
  6. The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 will appear on the screen.
  7. Download the answer key and save it for future reference.
  8. Candidates should also check their recorded responses and question paper, if made available by NTA.
  9. If there is an error in any answer, use the answer-key challenge facility within the specified deadline.
  10. Download or print a copy of the final answer key for future reference.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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