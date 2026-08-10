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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay: Aspirants to stage indefinite protest at NTA office from August 11, allege 40 days have passed since exams concluded

NTA has not yet announced the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 release date or time, leaving lakhs of aspirants waiting.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 10, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay: Aspirants to stage indefinite protest at NTA office from August 11, allege 40 days have passed since exams concluded
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New Delhi: Almost 40 academic calendar days have passed, and the announcement regarding the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key is awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a group of UGC NET aspirants announced plans to gather outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on August 11(Monday) if the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 is not released by August 10, 2026. The students have claimed that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. A user on X wrote, “It has been more than 40 days, no answer key released for UGC NET June 2026 exam. Similarly results of many exams like EMRS, KVS teacher recruitment everything has been hold up for more than 2-3 months.”

Has NTA announced the UGC NET Answer Key release date?

NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of UGC NET Result, Answer Key, and response sheet.

Read more: UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Delay: Aspirants to protest outside NTA office on August 11 If provisional key not released by August 10

“NTA, you are the most careless NGO and you must be ashamed of yourself. UGC NET Answer key still not released and more than one month has been passed. NTA must be scrapped because the future of all the students are on stake,” another aspirant wrote.

Where can candidates download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

UGC NET result, answer key can be checked at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Tagging NTA and UGC’s official social media handles, a user on X wrote, “Lakhs of candidates are endlessly waiting while the delay in releasing the UGC NET answer key causes unnecessary anxiety. We need transparency and an immediate official update!”

“@NTA_Exams, THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO AVOID A CONFRONTATION WITH 7 LAKH+ STUDENTS. Release the UGC NET Answer Key tomorrow. Because on 11 August, students will be at the NTA office protest to an INDIFINITE time until you fulfill our demands. We don’t want another excuse. WE WANT THE ANSWER KEY. WE WANT RESULTS IN TIME,” added another aspirant.

An aspirant on X wrote, “This is beyond disappointing. Thousands of UGC-NET aspirants are anxiously waiting for their answer key and results. Careers are hanging in the balance, yet there is complete silence. Students deserve transparency, accountability and timely results not endless uncertainty.

“Release ugc net answer key by tomorrow or face consequences on 11/08/26 @NTA_Exams,” another commented.

A user on X wrote, “Hii NTA If you don’t release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key by tomorrow, 10th August 2026, then be prepared to face a massive protest at the NTA Office on 11th August 2026!! ”

A UGC NET aspirant appealed to the Education Minister to look into the delay in releasing the answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The student said the answer key, which is usually released within a week of the exam, has not been published even after 45+ days. The aspirant also alleged that neither UGC nor NTA has issued any official notice explaining the delay.

The student further said that the delay is not limited to UGC NET, claiming that a similar situation is being seen in the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 examination, which was held on July 4. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, June 30 and July 5, 2026.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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