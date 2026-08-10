UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay: Aspirants to stage indefinite protest at NTA office from August 11, allege 40 days have passed since exams concluded

NTA has not yet announced the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 release date or time, leaving lakhs of aspirants waiting.

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New Delhi: Almost 40 academic calendar days have passed, and the announcement regarding the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key is awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a group of UGC NET aspirants announced plans to gather outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on August 11(Monday) if the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 is not released by August 10, 2026. The students have claimed that more than 7 lakh aspirants are waiting for the answer key and expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. A user on X wrote, “It has been more than 40 days, no answer key released for UGC NET June 2026 exam. Similarly results of many exams like EMRS, KVS teacher recruitment everything has been hold up for more than 2-3 months.”

Has NTA announced the UGC NET Answer Key release date?

NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of UGC NET Result, Answer Key, and response sheet.

It has been more than 40 days, no answer key released for UGC NET June 2026 exam. Similarly results of many exams like EMRS, KVS teacher recruitment everything has been hold up for more than 2-3 months.

What’s happening @ugc_india @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia — Pranit Kumar (@Pranit_Speaks) August 9, 2026

“NTA, you are the most careless NGO and you must be ashamed of yourself. UGC NET Answer key still not released and more than one month has been passed. NTA must be scrapped because the future of all the students are on stake,” another aspirant wrote.

Where can candidates download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

UGC NET result, answer key can be checked at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

NTA, you are the most careless NGO and you must be ashamed of yourself. UGC NET Answer key still not released and more than one month has been passed.

NTA must be scrapped because the future of all the students are on stake.#UGC_NET #scrap_NTA — Adv. Nirbhay Gangwar (@nirbhay_gangwar) August 9, 2026

Tagging NTA and UGC’s official social media handles, a user on X wrote, “Lakhs of candidates are endlessly waiting while the delay in releasing the UGC NET answer key causes unnecessary anxiety. We need transparency and an immediate official update!”

Lakhs of candidates are endlessly waiting while the delay in releasing the UGC NET answer key causes unnecessary anxiety. We need transparency and an immediate official update! @NTA_Exams @ugc_net#ReleaseUGCNETAnswerKey #UGCNET #NTA #UGCNETAnswerKey — Kulamani sahu (@Kulaman96700000) August 9, 2026

“@NTA_Exams, THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO AVOID A CONFRONTATION WITH 7 LAKH+ STUDENTS. Release the UGC NET Answer Key tomorrow. Because on 11 August, students will be at the NTA office protest to an INDIFINITE time until you fulfill our demands. We don’t want another excuse. WE WANT THE ANSWER KEY. WE WANT RESULTS IN TIME,” added another aspirant.

@NTA_Exams , THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO AVOID A CONFRONTATION WITH 7 LAKH+ STUDENTS. Release the UGC NET Answer Key tomorrow. Because on 11 August, students will be at the NTA office protest to an INDIFINITE time until you fulfill our demands. We don’t want another excuse.… — Keshav Indian (@Keshavjaihind) August 9, 2026

An aspirant on X wrote, “This is beyond disappointing. Thousands of UGC-NET aspirants are anxiously waiting for their answer key and results. Careers are hanging in the balance, yet there is complete silence. Students deserve transparency, accountability and timely results not endless uncertainty.

This is beyond disappointing. Thousands of UGC-NET aspirants are anxiously waiting for their answer key and results. Careers are hanging in the balance, yet there is complete silence. Students deserve transparency, accountability and timely results not endless uncertainty. — Kishore Kumar (@kkyadav28) August 9, 2026

“Release ugc net answer key by tomorrow or face consequences on 11/08/26 @NTA_Exams,” another commented.

A user on X wrote, “Hii NTA If you don’t release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key by tomorrow, 10th August 2026, then be prepared to face a massive protest at the NTA Office on 11th August 2026!! ”

Hii NTA अगर कल 10 thAugust 2026 तक आपने UGC NET 2026 का Answer Key आपने नहीं दिया तो 11 th August 2026 को महाआंदोलन NTA Office पर झेलने के लिए तैयार रहना !!@NTA_Exams @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ugc_india — Abhishek Dubey (@Abhishe42855734) August 9, 2026

A UGC NET aspirant appealed to the Education Minister to look into the delay in releasing the answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The student said the answer key, which is usually released within a week of the exam, has not been published even after 45+ days. The aspirant also alleged that neither UGC nor NTA has issued any official notice explaining the delay.

@JoshiPralhad

Respected Education Minister,

I request you to take a look into the ongoing matter of UGC NET JUNE Exam. The Answer key which usually takes a week to be published hasn’t been published since 45+ days of exams.

UGC & NTA has not provided any notice for such delay. — Vidhan Heda (@VidhanHeda) August 9, 2026

The student further said that the delay is not limited to UGC NET, claiming that a similar situation is being seen in the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 examination, which was held on July 4. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, June 30 and July 5, 2026.