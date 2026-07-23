UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay leaves aspirants in limbo; Students urge NTA to release answer key, declare results

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key delay: Helpless aspirants urge NTA to end uncertainty, declare results as soon as possible.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key news: The UGC NET 2026 Answer Key download link is awaited. Candidates can download the NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. A growing number of students and other users on X are expressing frustration over the continued delay in the publication of the UGC NET Results 2026, with many saying the uncertainty is creating anxiety and disrupting the interview process for admission to Ph.D. Programmes and Assistant Professor Positions.

Release UGC NET Answer Key 2026 at the earliest…’: Frustrated students flood social media with result declaration request

A user on X wrote, “We humbly request that Kindly issue UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Provisional Answer Key Today on 22.07.2026 and result be released by Friday, July 24, 2026. Since interviews for admission to Ph.D. Programmes and Assistant Professor Positions will begin in the last week of July, Monday, July 27, 2026. Many Students will miss it – both need the NET/JRF result.”

We humbly request that Kindly issue UGC-NET June 2026 Exam Provisional Answer Key Today on 22.07.2026 and result be released by Friday, July 24, 2026. Since interviews for admission to Ph.D. Programmes and Assistant Professor Positions will begin in the last week of July, Monday,… — Ravi Sharma (@ravisharma1704) July 22, 2026

“Today marks one month since the UGC NET JUNE 2026 exam began, and not even the answer key has been released yet, let alone the results, even though the provisional answer key should have arrived within one week of the exam’s conclusion. Evidence of paper leaks for the June 29-30 papers has emerged, the Leader of the Opposition raised the issue, but NTA has provided no clear explanation on it. If raising this matter still hurts someone’s religious sentiments and nationalism, then as per what you say, I’m perfectly fine being a traitor to the country ( Copy )

NTA is totally corrupt,” another user wrote.

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आज एक महीना हो गया UGC NET JUNE 2026 की परीक्षा को शुरू हुए अभी तक रिजल्ट छोड़िये, आंसर की तक नहीं आई है जबकि परीक्षा समाप्ति के एक सप्ताह के अंदर प्रोविजनल आंसर की आ जानी चाहिए। 29 – 30 जून के पेपर लीक के प्रमाण आएं, नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने बात रखी लेकिन उस पर NTA का कोई स्पष्ट… — नीरज نیرج (@_virakt) July 22, 2026

“@NTA_Exams are you planning to release the ugc net answer key on 23rd July?” a third user added.

@NTA_Exams are you planning to release the ugc net answer key on 23rd July? — LG (@niwradlgway) July 21, 2026

“Request to @NTA_Exams Kindly release the UGC NET JUNE 2026 answer key at the earliest. Candidates are eagerly waiting and the delay is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety. Please provide the answer key as soon as possible,” a fourth user added.

Request to @NTA_Exams Kindly release the UGC NET JUNE 2026 answer key at the earliest. Candidates are eagerly waiting and the delay is causing unnecessary stress and anxiety. Please provide the answer key as soon as possible. #UGCNET #NTA #AnswerKey #UGCNET2026 — NTA NEET UPDATES (@nta_updates) July 19, 2026

Echoing similar concerns, a user wrote, “I appeared on UGC net on 25 June.. a month has been passed but there is zero clarification on answer key and its further process.. what will students do but to subscribe to the methods of language he listens to.”

I appeared on UGC net on 25 June.. a month has been passed but there is zero clarification on answer key and its further process.. what will students do but to subscribe to the methods of language he listens to. — Deepanshu (@dpnsu_kr) July 22, 2026

“Lakhs of UGC-NET aspirants are anxiously waiting for the Answer Key while university admissions are already underway. With delayed results, many students may lose their admission opportunities. Our futures are hanging in uncertainty. Please raise your voice for us.,” a user added.

Lakhs of UGC-NET aspirants are anxiously waiting for the Answer Key while university admissions are already underway. With delayed results, many students may lose their admission opportunities. Our futures are hanging in uncertainty. Please raise your voice for us. #UGCNET — Shruti Thakur (@ShrutiT49303697) July 23, 2026

“Dear @NTA_Exams , UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting in complete silence. The least candidates deserve is timely communication. Why is there still no official update on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key? Silence is not transparency,” another candidate wrote.

Dear @NTA_Exams , UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting in complete silence.

The least candidates deserve is timely communication. Why is there still no official update on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key? Silence is not transparency #NTAANSWERKEYOUTKARO #NTA #UGCNET — yukta Bansal (@yuktabnsl) July 21, 2026

To access the UGC NET Answer Key, a student must enter his/her application number, password, and CAPTCHA code. The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted the UGC NET June 2026 examination in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026. July 23 marks the 31 academic calendar days. Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship and/ or Admission to Ph.D only depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Part-I and Part-II of UGC-NET.

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The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.