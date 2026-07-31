‘Academic future of students cannot be held hostage’: UGC NET Answer Key delay sparks transparency concerns, NTA faces fresh scrutiny

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has strongly condemned the National Testing Agency's (NTA) inordinate delay in releasing the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET examination.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: NTA NET Provisional key, recorded responses awaited; know how to check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Neither the Education Ministry nor the NTA officials have released any date or time for the declaration of the UGC NET Answer Key. Meanwhile, a section of students has been expressing their anxiety on X, urging the authorities to release the answer key as soon as possible. Taking to X, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has strongly condemned the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) inordinate delay in releasing the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET examination.

What are the key demands of students?

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said, “The continued delay in releasing the UGC-NET provisional answer key is yet another glaring example of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) administrative incompetence and complete disregard for the concerns of lakhs of students. While the examination concluded for the vast majority of candidates on 30 June, and the re-examination conducted for the affected centre on 5 July has also been completed, the NTA has still failed to release the answer key, leaving lakhs of aspirants in a state of uncertainty and immense anxiety.”

“This delay is not an isolated incident. It reflects the continuing crisis surrounding the NTA, which has repeatedly failed to conduct examinations in a transparent, accountable, and student-friendly manner. Over the past years, repeated controversies, examination irregularities, paper leaks, technical failures, and administrative lapses have severely eroded public confidence in the agency. Students across the country have consistently raised concerns regarding the credibility of examinations conducted by the NTA,” the students’ federation stated.

“SFI demands that the NTA immediately release the UGC-NET provisional answer key without any further delay and publish a clear timeline for the objection window, final answer key, and declaration of results. We also demand greater transparency in all examination processes and accountability for the repeated administrative failures that have become a hallmark of the NTA’s functioning,” the federation stated.

“The academic future of students cannot be held hostage to bureaucratic inefficiency and administrative negligence. Students deserve a credible, transparent, and accountable examination system, not endless delays and uncertainty,” the press release reads.

Why is NTA under fresh scrutiny?

Since May, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has been under the scanner after the NEET irregularities. In May, the NEET question paper got leaked, and hence thousands of students protested at the Jantar Mantar and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also sat for hunger strike. Pradhan resigned on Saturday(July 25), following which the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-day agitation that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk had joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. He was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where he said he felt like he was being kept in detention. Following a Delhi high court order, Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital. The 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended on Saturday with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. The protest had begun on June 20.

When was the UGC NET exam held?

Amid this controversy, several students have been continuously demanding the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key. SFI stated, “The Union Government has failed to address these systemic issues despite widespread protests by students, teachers, and democratic organisations. Instead of undertaking meaningful structural reforms, the authorities continue to remain unresponsive to the legitimate concerns of lakhs of aspirants. The growing nationwide demand for accountability reflects the deep dissatisfaction among the students against the government’s handling of the country’s examination system.”

The UGC NET examination was held on June 22, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30. A re-examination was held on July 5. Students allege that 31 calendar days have passed since the examination concluded. Once released, students can access the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Along with the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key, NTA will release the UGC NET response sheet.

A user on X wrote,”A month has passed since the exam, and no one knows the results yet. News channels should ask NTA when the UGC NET JUNE 2026 results will be declared. Is the result being withheld to play some game here too?”

“Months have passed since the UGC NET exam. Forget about the result—even the answer key hasn’t been released yet.

There were also reports of paper leaks in some subjects, but there’s no news on what action was taken in response.

Will @NTA_Exams tell us what the plan is now? Will the result even be announced or not?,” another added.