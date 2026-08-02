UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s how to download

Once published, the answer key will allow aspirants to compare their responses, estimate their probable scores, and raise objections to any discrepancies within the stipulated challenge window

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UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's how to download(Photo/Meta AI)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key is awaited. Candidates are eagerly awaiting its release on the official website. Once published, the answer key will allow aspirants to compare their responses, estimate their probable scores, and raise objections to any discrepancies within the stipulated challenge window. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to provide detailed instructions regarding the objection process, including the processing fee, submission deadline, and the documents required to support challenges. Check the marking scheme here.

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UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check the marking scheme

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is

found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in following manner:

found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in following manner: a) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Two marks (+2) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

b) If all options are found to be correct, then Two marks (+2) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

How to Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the UGC NET 2026 provisional answer key once it is released: