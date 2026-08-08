UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay sparks frustration: Aspirants cite severe mental pressure and anxiety

Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET answer key from the official NTA website once it is released.

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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 delay sparks frustration: Aspirants cite severe mental pressure and anxiety(Photo Credit: Google Gemini)

New Delhi: The UGC NET 2026 answer key is still awaited. Along with the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, the response sheet and the question paper will also be published. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET answer key from the official NTA website once it is released. To access it, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth or other required credentials. Download the provisional answer key and response sheet, and check their answers before submitting objections, if any, within the prescribed deadline.

Why is UGC NET exam held?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’\ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.

The JRF-qualified candidates are admitted into the Ph.D. programme based on an interview asper the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations,2022. UGC-NET under category-2 & category-3 can be used as an entrance test for Ph.D. admission in place of entrance tests conducted by the different universities/HEIs for admission to Ph.D. For candidates qualified under the category-2 and category-3, the marks obtained in the NET will have 70% weightage and 30% weightage will be based on the performance in theinterview/viva voce conducted by the University/HEI concerned. The Ph.D. admission will bebased on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview/viva voce. For admission to Ph.D., the marks obtained in the NET by the candidates in category-2 and category-3 will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result of UGC-NET.

Tagging NTA, a UGC NET aspirant wrote, “7.5 lakh students are waiting for the UGC NET answer key, while the unnecessary delay is pushing aspirants into immense frustration and mental distress. Some students are even expressing thoughts of suicide.”

7.5 lakh students are waiting for the UGC NET answer key, while the unnecessary delay is pushing aspirants into immense frustration and mental distress. Some students are even expressing thoughts of suicide.@NTA_Exams @JoshiPralhad @ugc_india @RahulGandhi — Swapneswar Sahoo (@ss_swapneswar) August 8, 2026

“When can we expect the answer key for UGC NET ?,” another aspirant added.

When can we expect the answer key for UGC NET ?@ManojGo19461861 — Saran Raj (@Saranrajremo) August 7, 2026

Another aspirant wrote, “What is wrong with this year UGC NET exam. NTA generally release answer key within 1 week but now it is more than 35 days you are not releasing answer key.What you are waiting for ? Students are suffering with severe mental pressure and anxiety. What is your problem”

@NTA_Exams

What is wrong with this year UGC NET exam.

NTA generally release answer key within 1 week but now it is more than 35 days you are not releasing answer key.What you are waiting for ? Students are suffering with severe mental pressure and anxiety. What is your problem pic.twitter.com/YOL1tMjYmh — Satya (@satya1244) August 7, 2026

Highlighting similar concerns, another aspirant wrote, “I want you to raise the concern about UGC NET JUNE 2026 EXAM. Modi Govt broke record in announcing Neet result in 25 days but at What cost? UGC NET response sheet snd answer key are yet not announced and it’s been 45+ days since exam.”

@RahulGandhi

I want you to raise the concern about UGC NET JUNE 2026 EXAM. Modi Govt broke record in announcing Neet result in 25 days but at What cost? UGC NET response sheet snd answer key are yet not announced and it’s been 45+ days since exam. — Vidhan Heda (@VidhanHeda) August 8, 2026

“I want you to raise the concern about UGC NET JUNE 2026 EXAM. Modi Govt broke record in announcing Neet result in 25 days but at What cost? UGC NET response sheet snd answer key are yet not announced and it’s been 45+ days since exam,” added another user.

@RahulGandhi

I want you to raise the concern about UGC NET JUNE 2026 EXAM. Modi Govt broke record in announcing Neet result in 25 days but at What cost? UGC NET response sheet snd answer key are yet not announced and it's been 45+ days since exam. — Vidhan Heda (@VidhanHeda) August 8, 2026

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet Online

As of August 8, 2026, NTA has not announced an official date or time for the UGC NET June 2026 result. NTA has not announced the result date and time yet. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth/password.

Once NTA declares the result, candidates can follow these steps: