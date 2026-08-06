UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Students raise alleged paper leak concerns amid provisional key delay, question NTA over 35-day wait

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key delay fuels alleged paper leak concerns. Check the details here.

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'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Concern and frustration are growing among UGC NET aspirants over the delay in the release of the provisional answer key for the June 2026 session. Many candidates have taken to social media to urge the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the answer key at the earliest. Once published, the answer key will allow aspirants to compare their responses, estimate their probable scores, and raise objections to any discrepancies within the stipulated challenge window. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to provide detailed instructions regarding the objection process, including the processing fee, submission deadline, and the documents required to support challenges.

Many candidates have taken to social media, alleging a possible paper leak and irregularities. They are demanding clarity from the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the agency has not acknowledged or confirmed any paper leak, and the answer key is still awaited. Taking to X, a user uploaded a video message and wrote, “What is happening with UGC-NET candidates? UGC-NET June 2026 was conducted through Computer-Based Test mode between 22 and 30 June. A rescheduled examination for some Jalandhar candidates was held on 5 July. Despite being a CBT examination, candidates are still waiting for their recorded responses, provisional answer key and objection window. More than 34 days have passed since the main examination ended. Even if the delay is calculated from the 5 July rescheduled examination, it has exceeded the recent pattern. In the previous six UGC-NET sessions, the provisional answer key was released within approximately 3 to 16 days. Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that around 90 questions in the Sociology examination matched material allegedly circulated before the paper and reportedly sold for ₹2.25 lakh. These allegations have not yet been officially proved. But the concerns cannot simply be dismissed.”

What is happening with UGC-NET candidates? UGC-NET June 2026 was conducted through Computer-Based Test mode between 22 and 30 June. A rescheduled examination for some Jalandhar candidates was held on 5 July. Despite being a CBT examination, candidates are still waiting for… pic.twitter.com/sA7q3qIoFs — Praffulgarg (@praffulgarg97) August 3, 2026

“Release answer key of ugc net 2026 june session @JoshiPralhad students are waiting from last 35 days,” another student wrote.

Release answer key of ugc net 2026 june session @JoshiPralhad students are waiting from last 35 days . https://t.co/gVTLou6tpl — silenced in conflict (@mirfaxu4) August 5, 2026

Echoing similar concerns, another UGC NET aspirant questioned the delay by comparing it with the NEET timeline. The aspirant stated, “The result, answer sheet, scorecard of the #NEET exam held on 21 June was released in just 25 days. But even after about 40 days since the UGC #NET exam started on 22 June, there’s no trace of the answer key—why is that?? The NET answer key used to come on the fourth day of the exam, and moreover, for our students’ convenience, you used to issue a notice for the answer key right after the exam—this time, even that didn’t happen—why?? The NEET exam is held across the country and the world, with 23 lakh children participating, yet the result was given in 25 days,, The NET exam is only in India, that too online, with over 7 lakh children participating, and even after 40 days, there’s no trace of the answer key—why, sir???”

युवा छात्रों की तरफ़ से NTA को हाथ जोड़कर अपील! एक दर्द भरी कहानी जिससे छात्र मानसिक तौर से लड़ते लड़ते थक चुके हैं 21 जून को हुई #NEET परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, आंसर सीट, स्कोर कार्ड सब कुछ सिर्फ 25 दिन में दे दिया लेकिन ठीक एक दिन बाद 22 जून से शुरू हुए UGC #NET परीक्षा लगभग… pic.twitter.com/SrK46x3Qef — Satendra Singh (@The_Great_Satya) August 5, 2026

Another UGC NET aspirant highlighted the prolonged delay. The aspirant said, “10 Lakh students poured their lives into the #UGCNET June 2026 exam, which ended on June 30. 35 Days later, @NTA_Exams still hasn’t released the Answer Key. The prolonged delay without any official update from #NTA is stalling academic planning and career goals for candidates. From leaks to wrong answer keys, NTA’s track record is exhausted and tiresome. It is now beyond frustrating. Stop keeping candidates in the dark. Release the provisional.”