UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for 87 subjects awaited, Students slam NTA over prolonged wait

Candidates can access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The examination was held for 87 subjects.

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'Where is UGC NET Answer Key?' Anxious students flood social media with result declaration requests, raise paper leak concerns(Photo Credit: AI-generated using Google Gemini)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key and NTA UGC NET response sheet on its official website. Along with the NTA UGC NET response sheet, NTA will publish the UGC NET question paper for all sets. Candidates can access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The examination was held for 87 subjects.

Has NTA released UGC NET Answer Key?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2026 at different locations throughout the country on June 22, June 23, June 24, 2026, June 25, June 29, and June 30, 2026. A Re-examination was held on July 5, 2026. Candidates can access the UGC NET Answer Key by entering the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security PIN.

Will aspirants be charged any fee to raise challenges against the answer key?

Once the UGC NET Answer Key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till the stipulated time. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the NTA UGC NET provisional Answer Key by paying an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee. The fee will be non-refundable. Attention students, only the paid challenges made during the given time period through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence/after the stipulated time period, and those filed on any medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

Candidates not satisfied with the answer key will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. The final answer key will be published after taking the challenges into consideration.

NTA in its information bulletin said, “The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of UGC-NET June 2026 will be entertained.”

Several students have been voicing their concerns over the delay in the UGC NET Answer Key. A user wrote, “Where is ugc net answer key sir? do you have any idea? students kitne tnsn mein hai na to padhai horhi h na hi kuch aur, aur vacancies bhi nikal rhi h hanth se aur phd form bhi out horhe h please release answerkey”

Where is ugc net answer key sir? do you have any idea? students kitne tnsn mein hai na to padhai horhi h na hi kuch aur, aur vacancies bhi nikal rhi h hanth se aur phd form bhi out horhe h please release answerkey — amir (@mdamir444) August 1, 2026

“New Education Minister appointed. But UGC NET aspirants are asking the same old question: WHERE IS THE ANSWER KEY?

31 days. No key. No word on the leak rumours. Can we expect something from @NTA_Exams this week, @abhish18 sir?,” another user added.

New Education Minister appointed. But UGC NET aspirants are asking the same old question: WHERE IS THE ANSWER KEY? 31 days. No key. No word on the leak rumours. Can we expect something from @NTA_Exams this week, @abhish18 sir? — p rajak (@Prashant342143) August 1, 2026

“Students are being so panic now if NTA don’t release UGC net answer key till tomorrow we will start protest regarding this for upcoming scholars,” added another user.

Students are being so panic now if NTA don’t release UGC net answer key till tomorrow we will start protest regarding this for upcoming scholars #ugc @ugc_india @NTA_Exams https://t.co/eCY03qvNih — SURENDRA PASWAN,JNU (سریندر پاسوان) (@SURENDRA_JNU20) July 31, 2026

Highlighting similar concerns, a netizen wrote, “Release the UGC-NET Answer Key Immediately! Stop NTA’s Arbitrary Delays – Ensure Transparency and Accountability. The continued delay in releasing the UGC-NET provisional answer key is yet another glaring example of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) administrative incompetence and complete disregard for the concerns of lakhs of students. While the examination concluded for the vast majority of candidates on 30 June, and the re-examination conducted for the affected centre on 5 July has also been completed, the NTA has still failed to release the answer key, leaving lakhs of aspirants in a state of uncertainty and immense anxiety.”

Release the UGC-NET Answer Key Immediately! Stop NTA’s Arbitrary Delays – Ensure Transparency and Accountability. The continued delay in releasing the UGC-NET provisional answer key is yet another glaring example of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) administrative… — Adarsh.M.Saji (@Adarshmsaji) July 30, 2026

NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key.