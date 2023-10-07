Home

UGC NET Application Correction Window to Open For Two Days; Check Dates, Editable Fields

UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Window: The application correction window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) will open for two days. Going by the NTA UGC NET December 2023 cycle schedule, the testing agency will open the correction window from October 30 to October 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM). During this time period, registered candidates will be allowed to edit their UGC NET Application form.

