By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UGC NET Application Correction Window to Open For Two Days; Check Dates, Editable Fields
UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Window: The application correction window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) will open for two days. Going by t
UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Window: The application correction window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test(UGC NET) will open for two days. Going by the NTA UGC NET December 2023 cycle schedule, the testing agency will open the correction window from October 30 to October 31, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM). During this time period, registered candidates will be allowed to edit their UGC NET Application form.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.