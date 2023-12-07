Home

UGC NET Dec Cycle 2023 Exam: Day 2, Shift 1 Begins; Exam Analysis Other Details Here

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET Dec Cycle 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced UGC NET Dec 2023 Cycle Exam Day 2 Shift 1 at 9:00 AM today, December 7, 2023. The competitive examination is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET examination for Shift 1 will be held for subjects such as Music, Commerce, French(French Version), Adult Education/ Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education, Physical Education, and Indian Culture.

The UGC NET examination for Shift 2 will be conducted for subjects such as Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies, Museology & Conservation, Archaeology, Criminology, Computer Science and Applications.

UGC NET Dec Cycle 2023 Exam Analysis

The exam analysis will be uploaded soon.

UGC NET Dec Cycle 2023 Admit Card

The testing agency has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for December 6, 7, and December 8, 2023. To access the NTA UGC NET admit card, enter his/her Application number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN.

UGC NET Dec Cycle 2023 Exam: Important Instructions For Candidates

The candidate must reach the Centre at the time as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at the Centre, in the Admit Card.

No Candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices.

If any candidate is found indulging in any unfair means/unfair examination practices at any stage of examination, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.

No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time.

No candidate shall be permitted to leave the Examination Room/ Hall before the end of the examination.

Upon completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from the Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out, one at a time only.

All candidates are required to download and read carefully the Instructions given with the Admit Card and strictly adhere to them.

Usually, the Admit Card consists of Three Pages -Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking), Page 2 has “Important instruction for candidates”, Page 3 has “Declaration from Non – AADHAAR Candidate”. The candidate has to download all four pages.

The Admit Card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the Information Bulletin.

Candidates are advised to verify the location of the test venue a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of the test.

If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit the Centre early for thorough checking and mandatory frisking.

No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card and undertaking, Valid ID Proof, and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) will be carried out without physical touch.

All the Examination Centres are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers.

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue: Personal transparent water bottle,

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of each of the sheet(s) and must drop the sheet/s in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the Examination Hall/Room. Failure to do so may result in a nonevaluation of your answers.

PwD candidate (with disability of 40% and more) may be allowed Compensatory/ Extra time of 20 minutes per hour of the examination, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

PwD candidate must bring a PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority if claiming relaxation under the PwD category. The Scribe provided by the NTA must also carry his/ her own Self Declaration (Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, passport size photograph, valid government identity.

Admit Card downloaded from NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. Additional 02 passport size photograph for pasting on the Attendance Sheet Original valid ID proof.

Before reaching the Centre, candidates must enter the required details in the Self Declaration (Undertaking) in legible handwriting, paste the Photograph and put a thumb impression at the appropriate place on the Admit Card. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.

Candidate must carry “Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the Government” – PAN Card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E – Aadhaar. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in the mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any other personal belongings, including electronic devices, or mobile phones to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for the safekeeping of personal belongings and there will be no facility.

Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.

Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room.

The PwD Candidate can bring his/her own scribe or may avail the same from the National Testing Agency.

For any clarification/assistance, you can write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call at Helpline number 011 – 40759000. Application Number : 230520267393

