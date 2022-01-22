UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Saturday released the Provisional Answer Key for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC- National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam can download the answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PRT, Other Posts on apshisar.com | Check Eligibility, Last Date, Age Limit

Note, candidates can raise objections, if any, by paying a processing fee of Rs 1000 per challenge. The official notice issued by NTA reads, "The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded."

Following is the schedule for the display of Provisional Answer keys, Question Paper, and Marked Responses for Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021

Event Date Date for Display of QP and Challenge of Provisional

Answer Key for through NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in 21 January 2022 – 24 January 2022

(09:00 PM) Last date of successful transaction of fee through

Credit/Debit Card/Net- Banking/UPI 24 January 2022 (11:50 PM)

National Testing Agency conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between November 20, 2021 and December 05, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to December 27, 2021, and Phase III on January 4, 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects.

Steps to Download the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021