UGC NET December 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today: Apply Now at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2022: While registering for the UGC NET December 2022 form, the candidates need to keep a few documents like scanned copies of photographs and signatures, bank account details, and education qualification certificates ready.

UGC NET December 2022 Latest Update

UGC NET December 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) sad it will conclude the online application process for the UGC NET December 2022 session on January 23. The candidates who have not yet submitted application can do so by visiting the official page of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notification, the facility to submit the online application forms will close at 5 PM, however, the candidates will be able to pay their application fee by 11:50 PM.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had extended the online application deadline for the National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2022 till January 23.

While registering for the UGC NET December 2022 form, the candidates need to have a valid email ID and registered mobile number. They also need to keep a few documents like scanned copies of photographs and signatures, bank account details, and education qualification certificates ready before applying for the UGC NET December 2022 exam.

They are filling up the forms for UGC NET December 2022 session which is for Assistant Professor (AP) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exams. Earlier the deadline to apply for the UGC NET December 2022 session was 17 January, however, NTA had extended it for another six days.

UGC NET December 2022: Here’s How to Register

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on the UGC NET December 2022 registration link on the home page.

As the new page opens, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment.

Once the process is done, click on submit.

Save and download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the UGC NET December 2022 form for further need.