UGC NET December 2022: NTA Revises Upper Age Limit For JRF. Check Notice, Application Form Here

UGC NET December 2022 Cycle: NTA said that they had been receiving a few representations from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET 2023 Registration begins today.

UGC NET December 2022 Cycle: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released an important notice regarding the upper age limit for UGC NET December cycle 2022. As per the official notice, the testing agency has revised the upper age limit for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). NTA said that they had been receiving a few representations from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). One can check and download the notification by visiting the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023,” NTA in an official notification said.

Considering these representations, NTA has decided that the deadline for determining the upper age limit for applying for JRF for the UGC NET December 2022 examination is December 1, 2022. Candidates should not be more than 30 years, as of December 1, 2022.

JRF: Not More Than 30 Years

A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on website: www.ncbc.nic.in) /SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant / related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority, which should be a recognized Indian university / Institute of National Importance / foreign university which is duly approved / recognized / accredited in its own Country / Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India / State Government in India.

Assistant Professor: No Upper Age Limit

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying UGC-NET for the Assistant Professor.

HOW TO FILL UGC NET 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “Apply For UGC NET 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 December cycle Registration: Check Last Date

The last date to submit the UGC NET application form 2023 is January 17, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form 2023 by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023. NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET 203 OFFICIAL WEBSITE

The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. For more details, please check the official website.