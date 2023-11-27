Home

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip Likely Next Week, Admit Card to Release Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 session from December 6, 2023. Only 9 calendar days are left for the examination to begin. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Before entering the examination hall, the examinee needs to carry with him/her the exam city information slip and admit card.

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET exam city information slip and admit card next week “The notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/and https://www.nta.ac.in/ in prior t0 10 days of exam,” NTA in an official notification said.

