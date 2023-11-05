Home

Education

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip To Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Read Exam Day Guidelines

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip To Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Read Exam Day Guidelines

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) soon. Al

UGC NET December 2023 Registration Last Date

UGC NET December 2023 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) soon. All those candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility Test can access and download the UGC NET exam city slip by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Trending Now

The UGC NET examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in multi-shift from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the

commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination. Check the step-by-step guide to download the exam city slip.

You may like to read

UGC NET December 2023 Registration – Check Important Dates Here

Intimation of Cities of exam centres: To be Intimated Later Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website To be Intimated Later Dates of Examination 06 December 2023 to 22 December 2023

How to Download UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UGC NET exam city slip’ link.

Step 3: Enter details such as your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your NTA UGC NET exam city slip 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the city intimation slip and save it in your system or phone for further use.

UGC NET Exam: Read Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the Examination venue:

Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Additional photograph, to be pasted on Attendance Sheet

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

Personal transparent water bottle.

ID Proof

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.